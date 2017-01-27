Schliegelmeyer named TPSO’s 2016 Deputy of the Year

HAMMOND, LA – Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards proudly introduces Sergeant Matthew Schliegelmeyer as the TPSO’s Deputy of the Year for 2016.

Sgt. Schliegelmeyer has dedicated his adult life to law enforcement. He began with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office in January 2004 as a Corrections Officer. In March of 2006, he was transferred to the road as a Patrol Deputy and in 2009, he was promoted to the rank of Sergeant.

It's no secret that policing today is one of the toughest and most scrutinized professions of any in the public sector. However these extenuating circumstances have not stopped the men and women of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office from showing up everyday and exposing themselves to the risk of harm and judgement.

“I am very proud of all the members of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office and I know and understand the sacrifices that are made by them and their families,” states Edwards.

“We understand now more than ever the importance of leadership,” Edwards said. “Leadership is not about rank, title or position. It’s about action and interaction, and sometimes leadership is about knowing when not to act. Leadership is about setting the expectation/standard, living by it and empowering your team to thrive while standing firmly behind them. Sgt. Matt Schliegelmeyer is the perfect example of that style of leadership.”

Sgt. Schliegelmeyer reflects the true heart of law enforcement. This 13-year veteran constantly exhibits fair and impartial treatment of the people he leads and to the people he interacts with on a daily basis. He recognizes the limitations of police authority and the Constitutional rights of all people. He serves the sheriff’s office, the community and those around him with great respect and pride.

Sgt. Schliegelmeyer and his team were also instrumental in the capture and arrest of fugitives Margaret Sanchez and Terry Speaks in 2012. The couple is now serving sentences for the murder of 22-year-old Jaren Lockhart from Loranger. This extremely difficult and high profile case involved law enforcement agencies from both Louisiana and Mississippi.

Sgt. Schliegelmeyer’s loyalty, outstanding policing and extraordinary work ethic are above and beyond.

Thank you for your service.