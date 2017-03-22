Tangipahoa Parish Disaster Recovery Resource Fair to be held in Amite Saturday

March 25 Disaster Recovery Resource Fair for Tangipahoa Parish to Help

Tangipahoa, Amite, Hammond, Kentwood, Independence, Ponchatoula, Roseland and Tickfaw Homeowners/Renters with Disaster Issues

Homeowners and renters in Tangipahoa Parish and surrounding areas affected by disasters can get answers to their questions about recovery at a Disaster Recovery Resource Fair being held from on Saturday, March 25, 2017, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Florida Parishes Area Event Center, 130 NW Central Ave, Amite, LA 70422. The event is free to the public.

The Fair is a “one-stop-shop” where homeowners and renters can find valuable information and guidance from federal, state, local and non-profit agencies with a role in disaster recovery. Participants include the U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development; FEMA; USDA; the State of Louisiana; Louisiana Housing Corporation; city governments, legal aid organizations and many others.

Homeowners and renters affected by floods can get answers to their questions about:

· Housing resources

· Flood insurance

· Foreclosure prevention

· Unemployment

· Title issuance and successions

· Legal services

· Disaster Tax Relief

· Rebuilding safer and stronger

· Various types of loans

· And much more

The event is open to the public and parking is free. American Sign Language interpreters, as well as Spanish language translators, will be available. For more information or directions, call the Louisiana Housing Corporation at 888-454-2001.