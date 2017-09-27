Tangipahoa Parish Government accepting donations for Hurricane Maria victims

AMITE— Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller announced today that Parish Government, in partnership with the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, will serve as a collection site for donations for victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

Miller said the primary need at this time is for baby care items, specifically for infants and toddlers, and personal hygiene products for women. The items that are desperately needed at this time include donations of diapers, baby formula, packaged baby bottle sets, baby wipes, and feminine care products. Miller stressed that these are the only items that will be accepted at this time.

“We will have collection bins set up for donations, and we thank you in advance for your generosity to the victims of Hurricane Maria,” Miller said.

Donations may be dropped off weekdays from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Tangipahoa Parish Government office, located at 206 E. Mulberry Street in Amite, and at the Clausen Building, located at 15485 W. Club Deluxe Road in Hammond. The deadline for donations to be delivered to the collection sites is Wednesday, Oct. 10. The Louisiana Army National Guard will make the first pickup of the donated items on Wednesday the 4th and the final pickup will be on the 11th.

For more information, contact Tangipahoa Parish Government at 985-748-3211.