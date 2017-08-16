TANGIPAHOA PARISH SCHOOL SYSTEM PLAN FOR AUGUST 21, 2017 SOLAR ECLIPSE VIEWING

Tangipahoa Parish will be in the path of the partial solar eclipse on Monday,

August 21, 2017 from approximately 11:57 a.m. until 2:57 p.m. In order to ensure

our students are able to safely experience this event, each Tangipahoa Parish

School System public school will provide the opportunity for students to watch the

eclipse live http://eclipse.stream.live/ at school through a special broadcast.

Parents/guardians and teachers are encouraged to stress to students that

safety is of the utmost importance during a solar eclipse and failure to take the

necessary viewing precautions may lead to permanent eyesight damage. Links to

websites that contain information on safely viewing the eclipse are included on the

Tangipahoa Parish School System website.

To ensure the safety of all TPSS staff and students, all outdoor activities at

Tangipahoa Parish public schools (physical education classes, recess, athletic

practice, band practice, etc.) will be limited between the hours of 12:00 noon and

3:00 p.m. Monday. All schools will dismiss at the regular dismissal time.

Parents/guardians may choose not to send their students to school Monday,

August 21, 2017 for safety reasons or to view the solar eclipse from home. If so, a

written excuse must be sent to the school in order for the absence to be considered

as excused.