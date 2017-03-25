Three killed in head-on crash on LA-10 in Greensburg

Greensburg, LA- Shortly after 7:30 PM on Friday March 24, 2017, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on LA 10 two miles west of Greensburg. The crash claimed the life of 27-year-old Greensburg resident Goslynne Elon Amiko Hitchen and her three-month-old daughter Mason Hitchen. Michael Adam Barron of Holden was also killed in the crash.

Based on the preliminary on-scene investigation, Troopers determined that the crash occurred as 32-year-old Michael Adam Barron was driving a 1992 Jeep Wrangler eastbound on LA 10. For reasons still under investigation, Barron crossed into the westbound lane of LA 10. As Barron approached a hillcrest, his vehicle crashed head-on into a 2012 Honda Accord driven by Goslynne Elon Amiko Hitchen. Hitchen, her daughter Mason, and Barron were all pronounced deceased on-scene by the St. Helena Parish Coroner. Two juvenile passengers in Hitchen’s vehicle sustained moderate injuries in the crash. Both occupants were transported to the Saint Helena Parish Hospital by Acadian Ambulance.

Investigating Troopers determined that Mason Hitchen was seated in an approved child restraint system at the time of the crash. However, due to rescue efforts, Troopers were unable to determine if the restraint system was installed correctly. The remaining occupants were all unrestrained at the time of the crash. As part of the on-going investigation, blood samples were obtained from both drivers. The samples will be sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

This crash will unquestionably have an impact on not only the families of those involved, but also the first responders and law enforcement professionals who responded to and investigated the crash. Knowing that the crash could have been prevented continues to frustrate law enforcement. If you have questions or concerns about the installation, fit, or safety of your child restraint system please contact one of your local Louisiana State Police Troop locations to have your child seat inspected by a certified child seat technician. Take a moment to put the safety of you and your loved ones ahead of everything else. Aside from sound decisions behind the wheel, speak to your family and friends about the consequences of impaired driving. Remind them that putting on a seatbelt greatly reduces the chances of being killed or seriously injured in a crash. Speak to them about the dangers of distracted driving. The conversation you have today could be the difference tomorrow.