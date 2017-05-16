TPSO arrests APD escapee

HAMMOND– Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards reports the capture of 49-year-old John Edward Kimble, who escaped custody from the Amite Police Department in the early morning hours of Friday, May 12.

On Saturday, May 13, 2017, at approximately 11:53 a.m., the escapee was seen traveling on Whiskey Lane in Tickfaw, headed westbound on Hwy 1064. TPSO deputies immediately began a search of the area for the subject.

Shortly after, Sgt. Matt Schliegelmeyer located the subject traveling in the unmarked black Chevy Pick-up Police Unit, which he had stolen upon his escape, on J. W. Davis Dr. near Phoenix Square. Kimble was taken into custody without incident.

Kimble was charged with simple escape, auto theft and for being a fugitive.

