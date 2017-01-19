TPSO arrests non-compliant sex offenders

AMITE, LA – (January 19, 2017) – Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards reports the following arrests of non-compliant sex offenders.

Arrested on January 17, 2017, for violating their sex offender registration requirements were Andrew Cyprian (above), 69 years of age from Hwy 40 in Independence, LA., and Roger Leon III (below), 53 years of age from Hwy 10 Roseland, LA.

Cyprian was charged with violation of LRS 14:91.9 Unlawful contact of a sex offender with a former victim.

Leon was charged with violation of LRS 15:561.7 failure to comply with provision of the supervision of release.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is tasked with the registration of all sex offenders that live, work, or attend school in Tangipahoa Parish. Sheriff's Daniel Edward's reports that his office will aggressively monitor sex offenders, and ensure that they are in compliance with the provisions of their registration requirements. Those that are found in violation will be immediately arrested.