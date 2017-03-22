TPSO asking for public's aid in murder investigation

TANGIPAHOA, LA- Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards reports the following:

On March 15, 2017, at approximately 12:25 p.m., the sheriff's office began investigating the suspicious death of a black male that was located deceased inside of a vehicle abandoned on the side of the road.

The body of 35-year-old Alphonse Reid of Kentwood, LA was found inside of a silver Infinity G37x bearing a Mississippi tag located off of I-55 at the LA 440 exit on the north end of the parish. Reid's death is the result of multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

It was later learned that Reid had just recently moved to Kentwood from Arkansas. Detectives have been actively interviewing multiple subjects and gathering valuable information connected to the victim’s death.

At this time, Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards is asking once again for the public's support in an effort to serve justice for those responsible for this heinous crime. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to please contact Crime Stoppers at 800-554-5245.