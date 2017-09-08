TPSO asks for help identifying tractor theft suspect

HAMMOND, LA – (September 8, 2017) – The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in identifying the man operating this tractor.

The tractor was reported stolen from an uninhibited residence in the S. Airport Rd. area on August 13, 2017. After weeks of investigating, we received this picture from an anonymous source of an unknown man driving the stolen tractor in the Independence area.

This gentleman is only wanted for questioning at this time. We are unable to say if he was involved in the theft or not.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800.554.5245.