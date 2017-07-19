Twenty most-traveled roads in parish to receive facelift

AMITE—More than four dozen miles of Tangipahoa’s 20 most-traveled roads will be upgraded with enhanced safety measures, thanks to a nearly $1 million grant awarded to Tangipahoa Parish Government by the state.

Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said 51.9 miles of Tangipahoa Parish roads will receive enhanced safety measures, such as reflectors, solid and striped line striping, and signage, as part of the Louisiana Local Road Safety Program grant, funded by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

Miller said parish leaders and DOTD conducted a data-driven review of local roads, ranking them based on crash data and the various low-cost improvements that could be made. The resulting list includes $991,365 in construction costs, along with nearly $200,000 in engineering and design fees. Miller said those engineering costs will be a collaborative effort between DOTD and the parish to provide those services above and beyond the scope of the grant.

He said this is another benefit of the parish’s participation and involvement in the Regional Planning Commission.

The roads that will be included in this grant are shown below with their ranking and the number of miles of roadway that will be improved as part of the project:

#1 Club Deluxe Road, 2.6 miles

#3 South Range Road, 1.3 miles

#4 Old Covington Highway, 5.4 miles

#6 Wardline Road, 1.5 miles

#7 Sister’s Road, 3.9 miles

#9 Happywoods Road, 2.2 miles

#10 North Hoover Road, 0.9 miles

#12 Bennett Road, 2.5 miles

#15 Rufus Bankston Road, 1.8 miles

#16 Hano Road, 3.5 miles

#17 Durbin Road, 3.3 miles

#18 Esterbrook Road, 4.1 miles

#21 Bankston Road, 0.6 miles

#22 South Airport Road, 0.8 miles

#23 Weinberger Road, 4.6 miles

#25 Stafford Road, 2.2 miles

#29 Milton Road, 1.8 miles

#31 Chappapeela Road, 3.9 miles

#34 Hood Road, 1.25 miles

#38 Turnpike Road, 3.7 miles

Miller said the parish will provide updates on these road improvements as the projects get underway. Updates on the parish’s many ongoing road projects are being shared with local media, as well as the Tangipahoa Parish Government website (www.Tangipahoa.org) and the parish’s social media channels.