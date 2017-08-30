SHCCA senior Hurst commits to University of Memphis

Troy Hurst, a senior athlete for the St. Helena Hawks football team, has verbally committed to play for the University of Memphis following his high school career.

Hurst, rated a 3-star athlete by 247 Sports, has multiple offers including one from the University of Missouri as early as last Spring. Recent visits to the Tigers’ campus helped seal the deal for the sought after Hawk.

“The environment and movement is lovely there,” Hurst said of his future campus. “I feel I would fit into their system. I also plan on getting a degree in business management, and I’m continually working on my craft and staying on top of my grades.”

Hurst was recruited by Memphis as a versatile athlete that can play both sides of the ball. According to Hurst, Memphis could give him the opportunity to play on both sides of the ball in the positions of safety, wide receiver and running back.

Playing multiple positions is commonplace for Hurst. As a Hawk, he has checked in at linebacker and with the secondary. Last season, he began on offense as a starting wide receiver but eventually started at running back after Jeremy Griffin went down with a leg injury in week seven. He ended last season as the Hawks’ leading rusher with 915 rushing yards and 333 receiving.

Hurst is the fourth player from Louisiana this year to commit to Memphis and is expected to join former Amite defensive back Josh Perry on the active roster next season.