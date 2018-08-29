120 day moratorium on new subdivisions

AMITE -- A 120-day moratorium on construction of new subdivisions of over 50 lots has been imposed by the Tangipahoa Parish Council.

Council members say they want time to evaluate the parish’s growth, including new subdivisions and how they will impact roads, schools and drainage.

It was the 970-lot proposed Fairhope Subdivision off Hwy 22 east of Ponchatoula that got the council’s attention. Not far to the west of the Fairhope development a 600-lot subdivision is under construction.

