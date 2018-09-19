9/11 WE REMEMBER

For the parishes of Tangipahoa and St. Helena, September 11 is a day that will never be forgotten.

The day started with the 17th annual remembrance ceremony at the Amite Fire Station. Members of the Honor Guard from TPFD#1 which included Colt Hart, Leroy Shar, Tyler Vilardo, Captain Ethan Givens and Captain (ret.) Mike Brasse began the ceremony with the presentation of colors.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Amite%20Tangi%20DigestID145/