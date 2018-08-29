Preparing for the worst. That is what educators with Tangipahoa Parish Schools spent Thursday afternoon, August 23 doing as they participated in active shooter training, designed to increase the chances of survival in case of violence on campus.

Safety drills at public elementary, middle and high schools in Tangipahoa Parish and many others now involve practicing how to respond to an armed intruder if one were to enter the school. The training focuses on teaching victims when to run, when to hide and when to fight and aims to reshape how teacher's think about saving students' lives.

