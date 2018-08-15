Annual Memorial Service held by NSDAR

The Halimah Chapter NSDAR held its annual Memorial Service on Saturday, July 21, 2018 at Day’s United Methodist Church to remember Mrs. Minnie Lou Travis Hutchinson and Mrs. Wilma Lea Bridges Chand. Sharon G. Hornsby gave the call to Remembrance, as well as the service prayers. Mina Carruth Travis delivered an inspirational tribute to the deceased by highlighting their many accomplishments. Immediately following the service, lunch was provided by Mina Phillips Travis and Mina Jean Carruth Travis.

