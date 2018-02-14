AR-15's donated to the police department

AR-15's (assault rifles) topped the agenda at the Tuesday, February 6 meeting of the Amite Town Council.

Chief of Police Jerry Trabona informed the town council that an anonymous person had donated ten AR-15's to the department. Everything needed, except the bullets, was donated.

Trabona hopes that the police force will soon begin training at all four schools in his jurisdiction.

