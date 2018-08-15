Backpack Blessings

Day’s United Methodist Church News by Sharon Hornsby On Sunday, August 5, 2018, Pastor Adam Campbell conducted a special ceremony to “Bless the Backpacks” of all the students present at our worship service. He also extended the back-to-school blessings to all teachers, staff, administrators and parents.

Immediately following the Sunday Service, everyone was invited to carpool to the Mina Carruth Travis family pool house for a back-to-school bash.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/St.%20Helena%20EchoID240/