BBQ Competition this weekend in Independence

Wed, 05/09/2018 - 5:00am News Staff

Independence Fire Department will host the First Annual Smokin' On The Tracks BBQ at Festival Square in Independence on May 11-12. This event is the Fire Department's fundraiser to support the volunteers of the department in purchasing gear and equipment to protect the citizens of Independence.

Live entertainment will be by The Open Range Band and the Fire Department will be selling BBQ Pulled Pork sandwiches and Italian Sweet Tea.

