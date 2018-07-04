Beware of elder abuse

Elder abuse is a growing problem around the country. Scammers will contact the elderly and inform them that a bill needs to be paid, they are the IRS coming to take them to jail or even the power company scheduling them for disconnect if they do not pay right at that minute. Chief Deputy Wilbur L. “Bill” Stiles, III with the Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office spoke to seniors at the Council on Aging Turner Chapel mealsite on Monday, June 25 informing residents that this information is incorrect.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/St.%20Helena%20EchoID240/