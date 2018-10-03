Blanchard at the forefront of medical technology

Amite native Baylor Blanchard has placed himself on the forefront of medical technology with his development of Nausea NO More and Bug Get Gone patches. Blanchard began working for a pharmaceutical company in 2015. He stated as he watched insurance prices rise, he saw an opportunity for over the counter products that were safe and an affordable price. He met an Oncology company with the same values and the Nausea NO More was born. Nausea NO More is a transdermal nausea patch which means it is placed on the skin and absorbed through the bloodstream.

