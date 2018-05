All five Amite Town Councilmen were on board for the Tuesday, May 1 meeting.

Also in attendance were Mayor Buddy Bel, City Clerk Mary Lou Lee, City Administrator Pris DiLorenzo, Chief of Police Jerry Trabona and City Attorneys Brad Stevens and Chuck Reid.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Amite%20Tangi%20DigestID145/