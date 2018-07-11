Blighted properties discussed at ATC

Four councilmen were seated with Mayor Buddy Bel, City Clerk Mary Lou Lee and Administrator Pris DiLorenzo at the Tuesday, July 3 meeting of the Amite Town Council. Councilmen in attendance were District 5 Rose Sumrall, District 4 Neil Currier, District 3 Mayor-Pro-Tem Emanuel Zanders and District 1 Kris Hart. Absent was District 2 Jonathan Foster. An ordinance to adopt the millage rate of 4.94 for the new fiscal year was adopted on a motion by Currier and seconded by Hart. All councilmen agreed.

The millage is at the same rate as last year. On Zanders agenda, was abandoned properties including a house at 210 West Factory Street (shown in photo to the left) and apartments on Sycamore Street. DiLorenzo stated that they are presently being worked on. Under Sumrall’s agenda, Carol Brooke represented the Amite Chamber of Commerce. Brooke stated that the July 11 meeting guest speaker will be T. J. Reid. The meeting will be held at The Boston Restaurant upstairs at noon. Lunch is $10, payable at the door. Tanya Warren speaking for the Tangipahoa Parish Recreation District #3 of Amite explained where the project is and where is it headed. Warren briefly stated that on July 10, the board should be receiving the bid packets and will be going out on bids soon. She also said that the park will be built in phases. Phase I will include three baseball fields, a football field that will also double as a soccer field. Also included will be fencing, electric, water and a road in and out. The fields will be lighted. Future plans will include a gym, more fields, a walking trail and playground equipment. The Rec Board meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6:05 p.m. at the Amite Library and is open to the public.

