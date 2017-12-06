Butterfly Wings

Just wanted to send a little special “Son-shine” for the following birthdays: December 1st - Bro. Sam Cutrer and Mike Varnado of Amite, December 3rd - Brad Ponsaa of Amite and December 4th - Trent Anthony of Natalbany

Happy Anniversary to Darwin and Judy Brecheen of Greensburg! They will celebrate on December 1st. May they have many more glorious anniversaries, in Jesus!

Congratulations to Sybil Leto and Nick Carruth on their recent wedding nuptials. The happy couple currently reside in Greensburg.

