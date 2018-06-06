Call of the wild visits Kentwood

Dozens of chatty children gathered at the Kentwood Library for the Animal Tales program Tuesday afternoon, May 29. Animal Tales LLC was hosted by the library as part of the summer reading program kick-off.

Naturalist John Ham, a presenter for Animal Tales LLC, brought several exotic wildlife animal friends from all over the world with him to the library, including a Boa Constrictor named Crusher.

