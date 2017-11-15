Camp Moore holds annual reenactment this weekend

The Camp Moore Historical Association announces its annual Civil War Living History Encampment and Reenactment, to be held on Saturday, November 18th and Sunday, November 19th, 2017. Camp Moore was the largest Confederate training camp in Louisiana and the only one in the country still open to the public. There are six acres of grounds, a 2-acre cemetery and a museum with artifacts explaining the role of Camp Moore and the soldiers during the war.

