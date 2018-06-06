Candidates make final pitch to become superintendent

Melissa Stilley and Carlos Sam, finalists for Tangipahoa Parish schools superintendent, answered questions from the public during a forum last week sponsored by the school board.

Melissa Stilley and Carlos Sam, finalists for Tangipahoa Parish schools superintendent, made their pitch to the public May 31 during a forum in Amite sponsored by the school board.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Kentwood%20News%20LedgerID239/