Candidates make final pitch to become superintendent
Wed, 06/06/2018 - 5:00am News Staff
DON ELLZEY
Melissa Stilley and Carlos Sam, finalists for Tangipahoa Parish schools superintendent, made their pitch to the public May 31 during a forum in Amite sponsored by the school board.
