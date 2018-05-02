Casino bills stall in legislature

Bills that are currently in the Louisiana Legislature regarding the possible move of a Bossier City riverboat casino to a site on the Tangipahoa River in Robert have met with opposition from both the House and Senate.

State Representative Steve Pugh, R-Ponchatoula asked the House Criminal Justice Committee to not take a vote on House Bill 438. This came after Representative Sherman Mack, R-Albany moved to kill the bill. Mack advised he did not plan to reschedule the bill during the final weeks of the legislative session that concludes on June 4.

