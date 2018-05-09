Castille to be inducted into National 4-H Hall of Fame

Wed, 05/09/2018 - 5:00am News Staff

Fran Castille, Master Volunteer for the Louisiana 4-H program and Tangipahoa Parish 4-H Volunteer, will be inducted into the National 4-H Hall of Fame on October 19, 2018 at the National 4-H Center in Chevy Chase, Maryland. According to the National 4-H Hall of Fame, only 15 people are selected for induction from applicants throughout the United States

