Castille to be inducted into National 4-H Hall of Fame

Fran Castille, Master Volunteer for the Louisiana 4-H program and Tangipahoa Parish 4-H Volunteer, will be inducted into the National 4-H Hall of Fame on October 19, 2018 at the National 4-H Center in Chevy Chase, Maryland. According to the National 4-H Hall of Fame, only 15 people are selected for induction from applicants throughout the United States

