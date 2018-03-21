CERTIFICATE OF HONOR - O.W. Dillon Leadership Academy was awarded a Certificate of Appreciation in honor of Isaiah Martin, who was a nominee for the 2018 African American Honorary Service Award for his service to his school, commumity and Tangipahoa Parish. Principal Hugh Wallace III is shown accepting the award. Isaiah is a sixth grade honor student at O.W. Dillon and the son of Sheila and Darrell Martin of Tangipahoa. Photo submitted.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Kentwood%20News%20LedgerID239/