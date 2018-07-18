Changes at your local newspaper

I cannot say whether things will get better if we change; what I can say is they must change if they are to get better.” -George C. Lichtenberg Change is inevitable!

Today is one of those days. Wednesday, July 18, 2018, is the first published edition of the North Tangi News. And you, our advertisers, subscribers and our entire audience is part of this history-making event.

The North Tangi News is a combination of the Amite Tangi Digest and the Kentwood News Ledger newspapers.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Amite%20Tangi%20DigestID145/