Chief Michael Martin Retires

Handshakes, hugs, congratulations and a few tears marked Chief Michael Martin’s retirement from the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office after 35 years. Sheriff Nathaniel “Nat” Williams had nothing but glowing praise for a man he describes as “a man who lives and breathes the job, wears many hats for the Sheriff’s office and can be called on any time day or night to have a problem taken care of.

Chief Martin began his career with the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office on May 1, 1980 working for Sheriff Bridges followed through the years by Sheriff Holland, Sheriff Ficklin and now Sheriff Williams. Chief Martin recalled how much law enforcement has changed ranging from paperwork to arrests.

