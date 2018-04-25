CLEANING UP THE COMMUNITY

On a beautiful spring day, enthusiastic residents gathered at the park pavilion with one thing in mind - Spring cleaning. Last Saturday, April 21 was Kentwood’s annual Spring Clean-up Day and local residents, civic clubs, and town employees joined in the effort. Equipped with gloves, trash bags and grabbers, volunteers covered much of Kentwood, picking up litter along the sides of the streets and highways.

The volunteers concentrated on areas such as major roads leading into Kentwood and those most prone to piles of trash. Kentwood has been encouraging residents to clean up around their homes for the past few weeks, providing pickup for excessive litter and other garbage. Mayor Irma Gordon spoke some encouraging words to the crowd before they dispersed for the morning

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Kentwood%20News%20LedgerID239/