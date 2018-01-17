Close or keep open?

Father Mark Beard, the priest at St. Helena Catholic Church addressed the Mayor and Amite Town Council at the Tuesday, January 9 meeting. Father presented a plan for growth of the church located on West Chestnut Street. The plan includes closing off West Chestnut between Hwy. 51 and Second Street. Father stated, “Our church is growing and the only way to grow is to the south.”

The church has purchased almost the entire block south of the existing church. He also announced the last piece of the property remaining to be purchased from Andrew Cashio has been agreed upon. The building plans include building a youth building and a home for retired priests, along with a nice parking lot. Father explained how closing the street was a safety issue. The youth would be crossing the road, along with parisherns coming into the main building from the new parking lot. Father Mark showed drawings of what the plan would potentially look like. He also presented the Mayor and Council with a letter from the Tangipahoa Parish School Board agreeing with closing the street and that they have no problem rerouting the four buses from West Side Middle School. Councilman Kris Hart stated he liked the idea but thought taking it under advisement would be the right thing to do. Hart also suggested getting a committee together from different areas to include residents, school board, state and local officials to discuss before a decision is reached.

