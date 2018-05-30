Colleen Strickland Osyka Mother of the Year

OSYKA MOTHER OF THE YEAR COLEEN STRICKLAND. Colleen Strickland was presented wih the Mother of the Year award by the Osyka Civic Club during the morning service at Osyka Baptist Church on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 13. Strickland was completely unaware that her family sent letters nominating her for this great honor.

Colleen is the wife of the late Mike Strickland and the mother of Shelia Strickland Childrees and Phillip Strickland. Shown from left are Osyka Civic Club President Kim Wall and 2018 Mother of the Year Colleen Strickland. Photo submitted.

