On Wednesday, September 13, Healthy Communities, sponsored by the LSU AgCenter, held their first “Community Day” to begin the beautification process of St. Helena Parish Park on Charlie Overton Road.

It was an “all hands on deck” event, as community members across the parish turned out to get the basketball court up to regulation standards. Volunteers that came stenciled new lines, painted the floor and installed new goals.

“I just want to thank everyone who participated and donated their time and efforts for the basketball court beautification project at the St. Helena Parish Park,” said Area Agent Bianca Plant who organized the event. “The LSU AgCenter’s Healthy Communities Coalition could not have done it without our volunteers.”

