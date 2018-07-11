Community invited to Night Out Against Crime

Wed, 07/11/2018 - 5:00am
MARGARET ANDREWS

The Kentwood Police Department would like to invite the public to attend their Night Out Against Crime event on Old Main Street in Kentwood. The event is scheduled for Tuesday, August 7, from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Free food and drinks will be provided.

The Night Out Against Crime, a national program, which is held annually on the first Tuesday in August, is a family-friendly event designed to promote community involvement in crime prevention activities and strengthen police-community partnerships so that neighborhoods will be safer, better places to live.

