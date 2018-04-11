Congressman Abraham supports secure border

The attendees of the Amite Chamber Special Meeting held at the Florida Parishes Arena Event Center on Tuesday, April 3 were treated to a special guest. Congressman Ralph Abraham M.D., U.S. House of Representatives 5th District, was the featured speaker.

Congressman Abraham was recently in town for the Oyster Festival and thanked everyone for their hospitality.

