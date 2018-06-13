CROSS MEMORIAL OPENS

OPEN DOORS, OPEN HEARTS - Cross Memorial Funeral Home held its grand opening at their new Kentwood location last Friday. Local officials, family and friends were on hand as the funeral home opened their doors and hearts to the Kentwood community. Reverend Joseph Cross and his family officially cut the riboon June 8, in front of the beautiful new building located on Highway 38. Several pastors, elected officials and family members were present as the Cross family welcomed everyone to the grand opening while expressing their desire to do business with the Kentwood and surrounding communities.

