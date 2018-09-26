D.A.R. meets for September

The ladies of the Halimah Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held their September meeting at Mike’s Catfish. A great meal and fellowship was held by all.

Bells rang across America on September 17, 2018 to celebrate Constitution week. The Constitution was written in the Pennsylvania State House by fifty-five men during 1787. The Constitution was signed on September 17, 1787, but it was not until 1788 that our Constitution was ratified by the nine states. This exceptional document has withstood the test of time.

