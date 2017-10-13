DAR members celebrate Constitution Week

DAR MEETING- The Halimah Chapter NSDAR held its September meeting on Saturday, September 23, 2017, at Mike’s Catfish Inn. A special bell-ringing ceremony to commemorate Constitution Week was held during the meeting. Also, posters were placed by DAR members in libraries, town halls, churches and other gathering places and proclamations were given to community mayors to bring awareness of Constitution Week to the general public.

