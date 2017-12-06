Dome Sweet Dome

Last Friday the third seeded Kentwood Kangaroos took down Oak Grove 19-7 in the Semifinal round of the LHSAA 1A postseason to advance to state title for the second time in three seasons.

Similar to his older brother Shyheim in 2015, junior running back Larry Carter has been the Roos’ top option in the run game in this season’s march to the Superdome. Carter led the way last Friday with 126 rushing yards on 15 carries.

On the other side of the ball, the Roos continued their stout defensive presence by holding the talented playmaking abilities of Oak Grove’s Donald Gray, Kameron Holloway and Wyatt Rawls to a total of 132 yards of total offense. The Roos also shutout Oak Grove in the first half, going into intermission with a 13-0 lead.

