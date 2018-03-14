Election March 24 for tax renewal for the Tangipahoa Parish libraries

Tangipahoa Parish voters will go to the polls on Saturday, March 24 to make an important decision for the Tangipahoa Parish Library.

Voters will have the option to renew the existing 10 year - 3.0 mil tax that is responsible for over half of the library's total operating budget and funds the day to day operations of the branches. According to Director Barry Bradford, "The library is a resource to all members of the community regardless of income." Tangipahoa Parish Library Cardholders have free unlimited access to books, magazines, genealogy records and even an online streaming movie service called Hoopla.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Amite%20Tangi%20DigestID145/