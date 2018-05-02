Eve Wilson appointment rescinded; board votes "No support of HB 404"

In Monday nights Tangipahoa Parish Council meeting, matters concerning Recreation District #3 were added to the night’s agenda.

Councilman Louis Joseph requested to rescind his appointment of Eve Wilson to the Recreation District #3 Board. He said when he made the appointment a few weeks ago, he was unaware that Wilson had already served two terms on the board. The request by Councilman Joseph was passed with unanimous approval. Council Chairman Bobby Cortez announced that the Council would be proposing a resolution of non-support of HB404 to send to Representative Robby Carter. The bill, authored by Carter, would allow board members of Recreation District #3 to receive $125 per meeting. The board members are currently receiving $25 per meeting. The resolution also passed with unanimous approval. The next step will be to send Representative Carter a letter requesting the bill be removed from the Louisiana Legislature. Veteran Councilman Carlo Bruno addressed the Council and the audience by explaining the situation.

