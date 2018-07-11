First SergeantLocal players place third out of 33 teams!

SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA LIONS 90 placed third out of 33 teams in the USSSA 2018 Globel World Series in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Team members shown from left are, George Taylor Bullinger, Blaise Sanders, Porter Rutledge, Zachary Ray, Jack Beniot, Kohne Andrews, Joseph Ricks, Michael Charles Passman, Brice Barrios and Kade Perkins. Photo submitted by Jessica Andrews.

