Gary Stanga elected parish Clerk of Court

Gary Stanga, who has served as interim Clerk of Court of Tangipahoa Parish since the January 9, 2017 death of Julian Dufreche, won the seat by a landslide vote. Stanga received 79 percent or 7,327 of the votes in the Saturday,

October 14 election. Stanga’s only opponent, Arden Wells of Ponchatoula, received 21 percent or 1,982 votes. Parish wide turnout was only 11.8% of qualified voters. All three Constitutional Amendments were approved by Tangipahoa Parish voters and approved statewide.

The Constitutional Amendments were: 1) Exemption of property taxes for construction sites. 2) Homestead exemption for unmarried surviving spouses. 3) Dedicate any new taxes (gas) into the construction subfund.

