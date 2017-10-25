Gov. Edwards Thanks Louisianans for Assisting Hurricane Survivors in Puerto Rico

BATON ROUGE — Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) and the Louisiana National Guard (LANG), with the help of local emergency management directors, have collected approximately 100 pallets of donated goods to be sent to Puerto Rico. Parishes across the state have been collecting items for the past two weeks in an effort to assist Hurricane Maria survivors struggling to recover from widespread devastation on the island.

“Louisianans showed their generosity and passion for service in helping our fellow Americans in Puerto Rico,” Gov. Edwards said. “I am proud of our state for working together to help in the recovery efforts because we know how much assistance during times of despair can bolster resilience when it is needed most.

