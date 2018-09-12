Grant’s Chapel AME Church - Celebrating a Legacy of 132 Years

Grant’s Chapel was founded in 1886 by the late Reverend Charles G. Malone. Grant’s has had a profound and positive influence upon the communities of Amite. Many great leaders such as the late Reverend David Campbell, Sr; Reverend Dorothy Himes, Mrs. Flora Perry, Mr. Chancey Lawson, Miss Ella Cason, Dr. Percy Walker, Mr. Fred McCoy, Mrs. Vera B. Downing, Mrs. Yvonne Warren, Mrs. Ruth Harrell, Mrs. Mary Francis Williams, and Mrs. Beverly Walls and other leaders who toiled in the vineyards at Grant’s before their deaths.

