The Great Debaters

Kentwood High Magnet School teacher Aaron Sutton began with a vision: using public debate as a tool to help his English II class develop communication, research and critical thinking skills that were compulsory to the curriculum.

Last Wednesday, February 28, in a small classroom a group of students had been assigned to argue if slavery ended in 1865 or does it still exist, and standing in front of the room, they spoke in “rattat- tat” bursts.

Sutton and his students selected the initial debate topic and immediately plunged into the research. As a first time endeavor for the school, there were questions of how to structure the format.

