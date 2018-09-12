Ground breaking ceremony for First Guaranty Bank

Wed, 09/12/2018 - 12:00am

OFFICIALS from First Guaranty Bank gathered with locals to hold a ground breaking ceremony for the new location. Construction is set to begin on September 12 and expected to be complete by the fall of 2019. The new building will be 4592 square feet and was designed by Gasaway Gasaway Bankston Architects.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Amite%20Tangi%20DigestID145/

Tangilena Now

P.O. Box 698
Amite, LA 70422
Phone: 985-748-7156
Fax: 985-748-7104

Tangilena.com Copyright  © 2018