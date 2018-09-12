Ground breaking ceremony for First Guaranty Bank

OFFICIALS from First Guaranty Bank gathered with locals to hold a ground breaking ceremony for the new location. Construction is set to begin on September 12 and expected to be complete by the fall of 2019. The new building will be 4592 square feet and was designed by Gasaway Gasaway Bankston Architects.

