Happy birthday to Ms. Samuella Boyd on her 99th year

Samuella Tate Boyd is a true Amite treasure. She was born on May 6, 1919 in her family home on Pine Street to Samuel and Beatrice Tate. Her father was a carpenter and her mother was a housewife. She and her mother were the first African-American members of St. Helena Catholic Church where she is still a member today. She and her mother both worked at the church. Mrs. Samuella was married to Otis Boyd. His grandmother lived two streets over from the Tate’s and she and Otis were introduced. She said he was a great husband and always provided for her. He worked in a restaurant in Amite then went to New Orleans and became a carpenter. She followed him to New Orleans, making trips back and forth to Amite to visit family and friends. Her husband passed away in 1970, she remained in New Orleans, becoming a companion to Mrs. Norman who was a well-known socialite as well as a nanny to her children. Mrs. Samuella traveled to museums, art galleries, hosted parties and attended numerous Mardi Gras balls. She knew jewelry designer Mignon Faget who was a friend of Mrs. Norman. The family still keeps in touch and are very good to her. Her favorite activity from being in the city was dancing. She retired from working for the family in the 1980’s. In the early 2000’s, her younger sister Hilda Watterson became ill so she moved back to Amite. Hilda passed away in 2011. Hilda had been the caretaker of the Schilling family, first with Lee, then Lee and Kathy Schilling’s children Scott and Hope. Kathy visits each day and helps her with her medicines, groceries, doctor appointments and her day to day needs. She stated, “Because of our relationship with Hilda, we became close to Samuella. She just became part of the family and is like another mother to me.”

